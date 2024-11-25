Vernon RCMP investigating shots fired in parking lot

Photo: Castanet file photo

Mounties are investigating shots fired in the parking lot of a Vernon business early Friday evening.

At about 5 p.m. on Nov. 22, police received a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a business in the 5100-block of 26th Street.

Frontline officers attended the scene and found evidence indicating a firearm had been discharged.

“No injuries were reported and findings from our investigation so far indicate this to be targeted and not a random act,” said Const. Chris Terleski with the RCMP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-19624. People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online here.