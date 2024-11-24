Vernon's Packman Open Hearts asking for donations to help put on Christmas dinner

Photo: Pixabey
Packman Open Hearts in Vernon is looking for community support to help supply necessary items for their upcoming Christmas dinner.
The charitable group helps feed and clothe an average of 70 people per week in Vernon. Last year, their Christmas dinner helped feed 50 people in Vernon. In 2024, they are expecting that number to jump to 100.
“We feed anybody that's hungry, the seniors, the homeless, anybody at all,” said Co-Founder Tracey Griffin.
Needed Christmas dinner items:
- 4-6 turkeys
- 2 large boxes of instant potatoes (1.47 kg boxes)
- 5 bags frozen veggies (2 kg packages)
- 16 cans cranberries
- 40 gravy packages
- 100 dinner rolls
- 28 cutlery packages
- 100 take-away meal containers
Needed stocking stuffer items:
- 100 pairs of gloves
- 93 kleenex packages
- 100 razors
- 80 socks
- 100 oranges
- 38 soap
- 98 face clothes
- 100 hot chocolate packs
- 89 hand or foot warmers
- 100 $5 Tim Hortons gift cards
More information on different ways you can donate can be found here.