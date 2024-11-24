Vernon's Packman Open Hearts asking for donations to help put on Christmas dinner

Photo: Pixabey

Packman Open Hearts in Vernon is looking for community support to help supply necessary items for their upcoming Christmas dinner.

The charitable group helps feed and clothe an average of 70 people per week in Vernon. Last year, their Christmas dinner helped feed 50 people in Vernon. In 2024, they are expecting that number to jump to 100.

“We feed anybody that's hungry, the seniors, the homeless, anybody at all,” said Co-Founder Tracey Griffin.

Needed Christmas dinner items:

4-6 turkeys

2 large boxes of instant potatoes (1.47 kg boxes)

5 bags frozen veggies (2 kg packages)

16 cans cranberries

40 gravy packages

100 dinner rolls

28 cutlery packages

100 take-away meal containers

Needed stocking stuffer items:

100 pairs of gloves

93 kleenex packages

100 razors

80 socks

100 oranges

38 soap

98 face clothes

100 hot chocolate packs

89 hand or foot warmers

100 $5 Tim Hortons gift cards

More information on different ways you can donate can be found here.