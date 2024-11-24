Pow hounds rejoice, Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort has opened for the season a week sooner than planned.

The Star opened its cross country trails last week and 31 Alpine runs Saturday.

“We got some great early season snow that has been able to help us open a whole week earlier,” said Megan Sutherland, with SilverStar. “As we get more snow we will look to open more terrain and lifts.”

There are currently three lifts open: the Gondola and the Silver Queen and Comet chairlifts.

As of Saturday there was close to 24 inches of snow on the mountain and 16 inches in the village.

And The Star was busy in the off season, getting ready to ski season.

“This year we doubled our summer grooming team,” Sutherland said, adding the Star has also purchased new state-of-the-art snow grooming equipment.

SilverStar has won awards for its grooming in the past.

While it is early season conditions, The Star is offering a variety of deals for those wanting to hit the slopes.

For more information, visit https://www.skisilverstar.com/