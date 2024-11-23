243364
Hello Okanagan pays Penticton's Okanagan Virtual Golf a visit

Getting into the swing of it

Vernon's Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, the Hello Okanagan crew get into the swing of things with a golf simulator at Okanagan Virtual Golf in downtown Penticton.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos air each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

