Vernon's Urainian community to hold Holodomor memorial

Photo: UCC

A memorial service is being held at Vernon city hall this Sunday in remembrance of the 1932-33 great famine – Holodomor.

Hosted by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) Thompson Okanagan chapter, the service begins at 3:30 p.m.

“This year, as we mark the 91st commemoration of the Holodomor, we remain united in remembrance,” reads a release from the group.

“The ruthless Russian aggressor is committing yet another genocide of the Ukrainian people and is deliberately attempting to destroy all things Ukrainian.”

The service is to remember those who lost their lives in the man-made famine. They hope to protect Ukrainian history, identity, and share the truth.

The UCC says it has a simple message of resilience.

“We were not defeated through centuries of persecution, and occupation. The Holodomor, world wars, Soviet-era persecutions, the Gulags, the Orange Revolution, the Maidan, today’s unprovoked war – did not, and will not, defeat us,” says the group.

“We unite under the international motto: We remember, unite, and shall overcome.”

The service falls on the final day of National Holodomor Awareness Week launched by the congress.