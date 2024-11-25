Vernon's The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill is again raising money for the Salvation Army food bank

Photo: File photo

The annual Dish Out the Kindness fundraiser is returning to Vernon's The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill.

Through the month of December, for every regular-priced entree purchased — whether dine-in or takeout — The Roster will donate $5 toward their goal of raising $6,000. Additionally, $5 from every $50 or more gift certificate purchased will go to the cause.

Now in its fifth year, The Roster is once again teaming up with the Vernon Salvation Army – House of Hope Food Bank to raise essential funds.

“Food insecurity remains at an all-time high in our city,” said Hussein Hollands, The Roster owner. “The Salvation Army plays a vital role in helping our most vulnerable residents through their food bank, and the need in our community has never been greater. As a restaurant focused on feeding people, we feel it’s especially important to champion this cause.”

The Salvation Army has been a steadfast presence in Vernon for almost 120 years, offering aid to families and individuals, including food, clothing, Christmas support and emotional and spiritual care through their food bank, family services and thrift store.

Jen Thompson, Vernon Corps officer at The Salvation Army, highlighted the importance of community support.

“Our organization depends on the generosity of our community to maintain the wide range of resources and services we offer. The Roster's dedication is deeply appreciated, especially during this time of great need,” Thompson said.

“Giving back to the community has been a core focus for The Roster over the past few years,” added Hollands. “We look forward to continuing this fundraiser and other community-centred initiatives for years to come.”