Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre hosting gala New Years event

Photo: Wayne Emde/file photo

Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre will be soaring into the New Year.

The Soar High Gala, a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration and fundraising event will take place Dec. 31 at the Vernon Prestige Hotel.

The evening will support the centre’s mission to foster environmental awareness through its education programs.

“The Soar High Gala promises an unforgettable experience with gourmet dining, Jordan Perkins creating a live artist painting, live entertainment with Betty Selin behind the mic as Emcee and the Young’Uns band playing into the New Year, silent auction items, a photo booth and a toast to ring in the new year,” said Stephanie Comer in a press release.

There will also be a 50/50 draw and other prizes.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other conservation supporters, take in art and wildlife displays and learn more about the centre’s ongoing initiatives in environmental education and community engagement.

Donations from the community allowed 99 children experienced the wonder of nature firsthand at the ABNC summer camps, which is partly funded through the Send a Kid to Camp campaign.

“In 2024, our education programs inspired a remarkable 3,041 children and adults. Additionally, the nature centre welcomed over 2,600 visitors, bringing the total to more than 5,700 individuals who connected with nature and learned about our local environment this year. Every donation and ounce of support made this possible,” Comer said.

This year’s gala will highlight the Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s recent achievements and upcoming projects, including expanded educational workshops, youth programs, and habitat restoration efforts that encourage active community participation in environmental stewardship.

Tickets are priced at $150 which includes dinner and New Year’s Eve festivities. For larger parties, tables of 8 are available for $1,000. There are also Dance-Only tickets available at $50 for those who want to ring-in the New Year after the dinner is over.

For tickets to the gala and for the 50/50 draw, click here.