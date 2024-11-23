Vernon businesses ordered to pay each other in snow removal dispute

Photo: Pixabay Stock photo of snow removal

Vernon businesses have been ordered to pay one and other a dispute over snow removal and a broken gate.

According to court documents, Vernon Snow Removal Ltd. provided snow-removal services to Endymion Holdings Ltd. (InfoTel Directory). On Dec. 11, 2022 VSR’s plow collided with and damaged a property access control gate.

Due to damage to the gate, Endymion did not pay VSR’s invoices for a total of $3,108.

Both businesses sought payment from the other. VSR sought the outstanding $3,108 plus interest, Endymion disputed the interest due to a dispute over the broken gate. Endymion sought $4,725 to repair the gate saying VSR’s negligence broke the gate, which VSR disputed.

Tribunal vice chair Christopher Rivers found VSR negligent in breaking the fence and responsible for damages. He also wrote VSR was not owed interest as the gate fixed was more than the balance owed.

Rivers found both businesses owed each other payment and ordered the unpaid invoice amount of $3,108 be offset from the gate’s repair cost of $4,725.

Ultimately, VSR owes Endymion $1,617 in damages, $138.87 in interest and $125 in legal fees.

The full decision can be read online here.