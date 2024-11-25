Vernon council will get overview of services from Interior Health

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Interior Health will be giving an overview of its services to Vernon city council, today.

Executive Director of Clinical Services Chris Simms, will be before council at its regular meeting to update council on the services it offers.

The update comes after a tough couple years for healthcare in Vernon.

The city’s last walk in clinic closed in November 2023, expectant mothers have needed to travel as far as Penticton to give birth and many residents remain unattached without family doctors.

It’s hasn't been just bad news for Vernonites, a new part-time walk in clinic has since opened and Premier David Eby announced funding for a second Urgent Primary Care Centre.

Simms is expected to speak to the coming UPCC in his presentation to council as part of the future state of primary care. He’s also expected to talk about the future state of public health.

Items include doctor recruitment, primary care network expansion, greater outreach to vulnerable populations, expanding public health nursing in schools and access to sexual and reproductive health.

The general presentation is meant to give an overview of current services.