Vernon historian digs up footage of unlimited hydroplane boats in the Okanagan

Today's trip down memory lane is a fast one.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has uncovered footage of unlimited hydroplane boats in Osoyoos.

“Unlimited hydroplane racing was born out of the Second World War. After the war, there was a surplus of almost anything mechanical, especially aircraft engines,” said Arseneault who is also an expert in Canadian military history.

“While airframes were recycled back into much-needed raw metals, the powerful engines could be repurposed, and with Americans vying for exciting activities again after the austerity of war, ingenious young men found ways to stuff massive aircraft engines into sleek boats and race them on lakes around the US.”

These early races in 1946 held in Miami, Detroit and Lake Tahoe proved immensely popular and the sport quickly spread across the country.

In 1950, what would become the Seafair Cup race was inaugurated on Seattle’s Lake Washington, which became a popular location for racing. Being so close to B.C., it was inevitable that the sport would arrive here, and it did.

“In 1966 the unlimited hydroplanes raced in Kelowna for the BC Cup with Mira Slovak piloting Tahoe Miss for the first victory on Okanagan Lake. The hydroplane boat races would be an exciting and much-loved part of the Kelowna Regatta for many years,” Arseneault said.

The boats ran briefly on Osoyoos Lake in 1972. Whether this was a sanctioned event or merely an exhibition is unknown. Arseneault said he has struggled to find any information or newspapers accounts on the event and suspects that due to being on the US border, it may have been a one day stop between Kelowna and Seattle.

There was a large crowd on hand to watch the action and Arseneault suspects there may be someone out there who can fill in the blanks.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault