Vernon council to debate spending $50k on home demolition

The City of Vernon will consider spending up to $50,000 to demolish a single family dwelling.

According to a report submitted to council ahead of its Monday meeting, the home is owned by the city and has been deemed unsafe. A structural engineering report recommended the building be demolished.

City staff say the site is expected to be redeveloped in the “short to medium term” and with the extensive costs to repair defects of the home, a demolition is recommended.

The report did not explain why the city purchased the home, but said a tenant was occupying it when the city bought it. The tenant has since “amicably” left the dwelling.

Staff says it expects the cost to demolish the home, about $50,000, to come from the Civic Buildings Reserve, which currently has a balance of $260,654.

Redfin shows the home at 3902 29th Street last sold for $70,000 in 1991 and was first built in 1941.