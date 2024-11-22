Online service restored for Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre's Ticket Seller

Photo: File photo

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre's Ticket Seller box office is back online.

Internet service was interrupted the morning of Nov. 19 when a large vehicle travelling on 39th Avenue contacted and severed the over-hanging fibre optic cabling at the power pole located at the north end of the performing arts centre.

The disconnection knocked-out the VDPAC’s high-speed internet and Ticket Seller’s online ticket sales, with three major concerts scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket Seller posted a bulletin on its homepage re-directing patrons and box office clients to call 250-549-7469 or to stop by the Ticket Seller box office for in-person assistance from onsite ticket agents.

Seats are still available for two of this weekend’s three live concerts at the VDPAC, which patrons can once again access online.

Back to Black: The Passion of Amy Winehouse tribute concert, featuring Canadian singer Heidi Munro goes tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets also available at LMSentertainment.biz.

The Jann Arden Christmas Tour Saturday is sold out.

Danny Michel & Steve Poltz 2024 Canadian Fall Tour in Concert takes place Sunday at 7:30 p.m.