Horsey Ladies Okanagan raise $13,000 for local groups

Photo: Facebook Some of the Horsey Ladies Okanagan pose for a picture.

The Horsey Ladies have done it again, raising thousands of dollars for charity.

The 27th annual Horsey Ladies Charity Auction took place earlier this month at the Prestige Hotel Vernon, raising $13,000.

The money will be shared with the top four vote-getters as voted on by each woman in attendance.

Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue will receive $6,500, Equisdom Therapeutic Horsemanship Association $4,500, Old Friends Canada $1,000 and the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Trails Society $1,000.

Those in attendance were invited to and pitch for their favourite charity over dinner during ‘open mic.’ To date, the Horsey Ladies Okanagan have raised more than $153,000 for local charities.