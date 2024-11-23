Vernon author takes a deep dive in the Coldstream Lake House

Photo: Contributed

Acclaimed North Okanagan author Ken Mather has uncovered the hidden stories of Coldstream's Mackie House.

In his latest book, Coldstream Lake House: A Storied Landmark of the Okanagan, Mather recounts the story of what is now known as the Mackie Lake House — a registered heritage site in Coldstream.

In the book, Mather discusses the origins of the home and shares the stories of the three families who lived there for nearly 100 years.

And on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m., Mather will be doing a book signing at the Schubert Centre.

The house was designed and built in 1910 for the Buchanans, a well-to-do family from Montreal, by Robert Findlay, who was renowned for his designs for Montreal’s affluent merchants and industrialists.

When the Buchanans moved to Vancouver after the First World War, the house was sold to the Layton family from Norfolk, England. They became an integral part of the Coldstream community for the next 15 years. A daughter, Elizabeth Layton, had the distinction of being the Secretary to Winston Churchill during the war.

With the outbreak of the war and the break-up of the family in 1940, the Laytons sold to the Austin, Hugh and Grace Mackie, who had been running the Vernon Preparatory School since 1914. They lived their retirement years in the comfort of the lovely house. Though Hugh and Grace Mackie had four sons in all, only Patrick “Paddy” survived to inherit the house after the passing of his parents and uncle. Paddy was a true “renaissance” man: a musician, painter and naturalist, along with many other talents. It was Paddy who established the foundation that maintains the house to this day.

Mather is the author of several books on local history and on BC Ranching, including Buckaroos and Mud Pups, Bronc Busters and Hay Sloops, and Frontier Cowboys and the Great Divide.

The books can be found at area book store as well as Amazon.