Sandhu appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture

She may not have a cabinet post, but Harwinder Sandhu has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture.

Sandhu was first elected as the MLA for Vernon-Monashee – now called Vernon-Lumby with a boundary change – in 2020. She was re-elected in 2024.

During her first term in office, Sandhu served as Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care.

Prior to being elected, Sandhu was a registered nurse at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, community nursing and worked as a patient care co-ordinator.

An active member of the BC Nurses’ Union, she served as provincial chair of the Mosaic of Colour caucus and as a lobby co-ordinator. As part of the BC Nurses’ Union and as an individual she worked on many charitable initiatives.

Sandhu is a longtime Vernon resident who says she was born to a farming family.

Sandhu worked with Northern Health at Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace for over seven years before moving to Vernon with her two young daughters, after losing her first husband, Sammy, to cancer.