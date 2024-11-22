Vernon cat finds new home after owners were forced to leave him behind in move

Photo: Kim Becker Kobi the cat liked being pushed around on his owners walker before she was forced to give him up

A 10-year-old cat whose owners were forced to leave him behind in their move has found his new fur-ever home.

Kobi the cat first made headlines in late-October after his senior owners had been moved into a new, higher needs care home that didn’t allow pets. Kim Becker with Kimberlee Care, a healthcare company in Vernon, took to social media to try and find Kobi a new home before he was relinquished to a shelter on Nov. 1.

Becker says a few people tried to take him in, but one of her former employees who she says has a heart of gold swooped in at the midnight hour.

“[Carolyn’s] rescued some greyhounds from Florida, had them airplaned over and kept them and looked after them. She also had a turtle, a painted turtle, that was run over on the road with a cracked shell, and she brought that back to health,” explained Becker.

Carolyn saw the post about Kobi needing a home and reached out to Becker. Hearing someone else was ready to take in the siamese cat, Carolyn rushed over to claim him.

“Carolyn said, ‘I'll take him right now’ and so she did and he's been living happily ever after with Carolyn and her family,” said Becker.

Kobi gained a new human family alongside a new cat sibling who is Siamese just like him.

“I had so many people wanting to take him so I think I would have been able to find him a good home, but I’m just happy he went with Carolyn,” said Becker.

“She had a Siamese anyways and so she knows that Siamese are pretty vocal cats. And anyways, he's doing very well.