Christmas breakfast coming back to Vernon's Elks Lodge for third year

The Vernon Elk’s Lodge is putting on the Santa’s Elk’s Christmas Toy Breakfast for the third year on Wednesday.

The lodge is working in collaboration with the Salvation Army to help provide toys to less fortunate families. The event will run from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Elks Lodge on Nov. 27.

Everyone who comes to the event and brings an unwrapped toy will receive a free pancake breakfast.

There will be music entertainment throughout the event from Marv Machura, Goal Dawn Basnett and the Seaton Senior High Honour Choir. Santa Claus will be at the event and ready to take pictures with guests.

The event is looking for more volunteers, people interested in helping with the breakfast can contact Monica Tracey.

Vernon’s Salvation Army will distribute the donated toys throughout the city. Last year, the breakfast collected over 200 toys for the community. For the 2024 edition, they are hoping to collect more than 300 toys.

There will also be a Salvation Army kettle for people wanting donate money.