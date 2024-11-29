Photo: Santas Anonymous

Coming to a pub near you: a chance to make Christmas brighter for less fortunate children.

The annual Santas Anonymous Vernon Pub Crawl Fundraiser is taking place Dec. 6 at a variety of area watering holes.

Perry Wainwright, with SA, said volunteers will be visiting numerous local pubs starting at 5 p.m., giving people a chance to donate to the worthy cause.

Cash donations are accepted and e-transfers can be made at [email protected].

Donations can also be made at the SA office, #2, 4320 - 29th St., or by mail.

“We leave the Army and Navy Club at 5 p.m., and then one group will go out to Alexander's and the other will go out to 1516,” said Wainwright. “And we just work our way back into town.”

The group, that will include members of the Kalamalka Pipers, will be hitting 10 sites in one evening.

“We go out to our local pub, [and] the pipers play a few tunes on their bagpipes and drums. And then we collect donations from patrons of the pubs that we are in,” Wainwright said.

SA provides toys for hundreds of less fortunate children each year at Christmas and for birthdays.

For more information, call Wainwright at 250-308-1411.