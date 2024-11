Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for public help locating 34-year-old Elden Caldwell.

Mounties say Caldwell is wanted for causing fear or injury. He's described as 5’8, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Caldwell's whereabouts, is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at (250) 545-7171. People can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online.