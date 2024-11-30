Vernon's Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy holding annual Kindness Always Wins volleyball fundraiser Dec. 17

Photo: EDF

Once again Vernon's Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy is supporting the Emily Dahl Foundation.

The annual Kindness Always Wins volleyball fundraiser will take place at Fulton Secondary School Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

The athletes, the coaches, families and friends make the annual event a memorable experience.

“At all times we must all support each other in the practice of kindness and take care of each other. Our practice is not an individual practice. We practice with other people, we practice with all our families, friends and even those we have never met,” said a press release from the EDF.

On Jan. 26, 2019, Emily Dahl took her own life at the age of 18 years old.

The foundation was launched in her name as way of honouring the Vernon teen as well as to help others navigate the challenges of life.