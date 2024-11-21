Regional District of North Okanagan leadership remains the same

Photo: Teresa Durning Photo of Shirley Fowler and Allysa Hopkins when they were appointed in the roles in 2023

Leadership at the Regional District of North Okanagan has remained the same after a vote at its Wednesday board meeting.

Shirely Fowler and Allysa Hopkins remain in their roles as chair and vice-chair respectively.

Both directors stepped into their positions for the first time last fall.

Both previous chair and vice chair’s left to run for provincial political positions with the BC United, before the party suspended its campaign.

Former chair Kevin Acton left his position to run for the party and ended up running as an independent when BCU suspended its campaign.

Former vice-chair Shatzko left to seek the Kelowna-Lake Country BCU nomination, but was unsuccessful.

Elections for standing committee chairs and vice chairs will occur at the Dec. 18 meeting.