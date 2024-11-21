Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light A Bulb campaign to raise money for ultrasound department

The Yuletide season is upon us and that means the launch of the annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light A Bulb campaign.

Entering its 38th year, Light A Bulb will be raising funds for the ultrasound department at VJH.

Extra ultrasound capacity means quicker access, faster diagnoses and better outcomes for patients in the community.

“For 38 years, Light a Bulb has been a beacon of generosity and holiday cheer in Vernon and the surrounding areas,” said Kate McBrearty, executive director of the VJH Foundation.

“It’s heartwarming to see our community come together every holiday season to support health care excellence. This year, your contributions will help create a state-of-the-art, regional Ultrasound department, so that we can meet the growing health care needs of our community today – and in the future.”

As the population ages and grows, and as physicians increasingly rely on scans for clinical decision-making, hospitals are seeing a dramatic increase in demand for medical imaging of all kinds.

According to the VJHF, demand for ultrasound has skyrocketed and wait times have doubled in the past three years.

Future projections expect the need for ultrasound to increase by more than 100% in the next two decades.

“We know that the current ultrasound department is operating beyond its capacity and we need to address this,” said McBrearty. “Following our successful expansion of CT scanning services, our next priority is bringing the required ultrasound services to VJH as quickly as possible.

Tania Robinson knows all too well the importance of timely access to ultrasound imaging. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 at the age of 43, after an ultrasound-guided biopsy of a lump in her breast.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to get the imaging I need at VJH. I’ve been able to stay close to home, with my son – where it matters most,” says Robinson. “But I worry about others who might not be so lucky. With our region growing so rapidly, we need to expand to keep up.”

As part of the expansion, the size of existing ultrasound rooms will be increased, making it easier to accommodate stretchers and do inpatient exams. A more efficient layout will improve patient turnaround times and staff efficiencies.

The expansion will result in a net gain of two new rooms and two new ultrasound machines that will add more than 5,000 new scans each year.

"This project will create an ultrasound department with the capacity to meet the needs of patients today, and for the next 20 years,” said McBrearty. “Extra ultrasound capacity means quicker access, faster diagnoses and better outcomes.

“When you ‘light a bulb’ this holiday season, you’re lighting the way to better healthcare for our community. Together, let’s ensure everyone has access to the imaging services they need to safely and accurately guide their health journey.”

Donations can be made online, by calling 250-558-1362 or at the VJHF office, in the hospital across from the pharmacy in the Jubilee Building.