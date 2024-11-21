Mother gets house arrest for assault on child who later died

Photo: Castanet file photo

A woman found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in the lead up to the death of her eight-year-old son was sentenced to 12 months house arrest on Wednesday.

Keisha Marie McCrea, 30, appeared in Vernon provincial court on one charge of failing to perform legal duty to provide necessaries — a charge she pleaded not-guilty to.

Instead, McCrea pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

McCrea was the biological mother of the now-deceased eight-year-old boy. McCrea and her partner, co-accused Brian William Chcuik whose charges were stayed by Crown on Oct. 8, were the sole care givers of the child in Lumby.

Court heard two instances of assault, the first occurred sometime in 2020 where McCrea believed the boy had taken candy without permission and tried to get him to spit it out by grabbing his jaw, causing bruising which she later apologized for.

The second instance was on April 4, 2020, when the child soiled himself and McCrea told him to wash his own soiled clothing in a bucket on the deck, a punishment she’d previously used as the boy was prone to accidents.

The boy refused and McCrea, in anger, pushed him onto the deck, the child hit his head causing a goose egg and a cut that bled.

The child remained outside in the cold for an unspecified amount of time, causing his body temperature to drop to a dangerous level.

Court heard the child had also hit his head sledding earlier that day.

The child died on April 5 of subdural hematoma – head trauma.

The biological father of the child read a victim impact statement aloud in court, expressing a profound sense of loss and injustice.

“Our family's future has been forever altered, and we will always feel the ache of what could have been,” read the child’s father in court.

"The defendant's actions have torn me and my family from our roots."

Judge George Leven acknowledged the father’s feelings, but said there was no evidence before him to prove that McCrea’s actions caused the death of the child.

Leven accepted a joint submission for a 12-month conditional sentence — house arrest — to be followed by a 24-month probation.

McCrea must complete 80 hours community service by July 31, 2025, she must attend counselling as ordered by her conditional sentencing officer which may include anger management.

McCrea now lives in her hometown of Quesnel where she will serve her sentence.