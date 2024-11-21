A school bus with four children on board in accident on Trinity Valley Road

Photo: Contributed

A pick-up truck and school bus collided on Trinity Valley Road Thursday morning.

A witness tells Castanet the accident happened at 7:30 a.m. at the 19 km mark of the mostly dirt road that runs from Lumby to Enderby.

The witness, who asked their name not be used, said there were four children on the bus, however they were not injured.

“The school bus driver and children are OK, but a bit in shock at this time. The pickup driver was taken to hospital for examination,” the witness said.

The road had some snow on it at the time of the accident.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for comment.