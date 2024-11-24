A Christmas Carol taking place at Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Photo: Wayne Emde

Scrooge has arrived at Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

The timeless classic Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol” is being performed live at the ranch on Highway 97, 10 minutes from Vernon.

The show will take audiences on an immersive, walk-through theatre experience that brings Charles Dickens’ classic story to life.

“This isn’t just a show — it’s an adventure where you’ll follow in the footsteps of Ebenezer Scrooge as his dramatic transformation unfolds on a life-changing Christmas Eve,” O'Keefe said in a press release.

“This visually captivating performance invites you to be a part of the story, journeying with Scrooge through a series of scenes that capture the essence of his emotional journey from a cold-hearted miser to a man reborn with the true spirit of Christmas.”

Directed by Matt Brown, the play runs nightly through Dec. 15. There are six shows each evening starting at 6:30 p.m. and each show is limited to 30 audience members because of the limited spaces in the buildings.

This outdoor event requires participants to walk, climb stairs and navigate uneven terrain as they move with the group from one scene to the next. Since it’s held in winter, guests are encouraged to dress warmly and be prepared for the weather.

The play is not recommended for small children or infants.

Each show runs approximately one hour. Guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early as performances will start promptly, and late arrivals cannot be accommodated.

For more information and for tickets, click here.

- with files from Wayne Emde