Vernon pipers and Ukrainian dancers joining forces for concert

Photo: Sodak

The dance of Ukraine and the music of Scotland are coming together in Vernon for unique concert experience.

North Okanagan Pipes and Drums (NOPD) and the Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble will be teaming up to celebrate their Patron Saint Andrew on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Schubert Centre.

Saint Andrew's Day, also called the Feast of Saint Andrew or Andermas, is the feast day of Andrew the Apostle. According to Gregorian calendar it is celebrated Nov. 30 and according to Julian calendar on Dec. 13.

NOPD and Sadok will entertain the guests with a program of traditional Scottish tunes and Ukrainian dances which include Pryvit, (Welcome Dance) and their trademark finale, Hopak, among others. Joining them will be dancers from the Aviemore School of Highland Dance under the direction of Cheryl Rosborough.

Under the direction of Pipe Major Don MacLeod, the NOPD is based in Vernon, but also has members from Armstrong, the B.X., Coldstream and Kelowna.

To honour Vernon's pipe band history, the band wears the "Ancient MacBeth" tartan, as worn by the former Kildonan Pipe Band.

The Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble is a local dance theatre troupe that pushes the boundaries of this unique art form by entertaining and educating their audience about their Ukrainian Canadian Heritage.

Tickets at the Schubert Centre, 3505 30th Ave., or at the door. Adults are $25, children $15 with children six and under free.

The evening includes coffee, tea, sweets and a cash bar is available.