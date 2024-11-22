Vernon welcoming new businesses, developments and entrepreneurs

There has been lots of construction and new businesses popping up in Vernon recently, and that is good news for the local economy.

New shops have opened in the city centre, BNA will be opening soon on Kal Lake Road, and several new buildings have been completed in Salt Fowler Centre as well as in the Anderson subdivision.

“It's really exciting to see all these new businesses pop up in Vernon or be attracted to our area,” said Dan Proulx with the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“It's a really entrepreneurial town and these businesses really add to the vibrancy and uniqueness of our community, so we are excited to have them here.”

And new businesses also means new jobs, which means more money going into the local economy.

John Perrott, manager of economic development partnerships with the City of Vernon, said there are a couple contributing factors to the ongoing developments.

“We have a growing population. We've seen an average of a two per cent population growth so in the last few years two per cent is almost 1,000 new residents each year coming in to Vernon,” Perrott said. “We know that is creating more demand for businesses and it creates opportunities for new businesses to be established.”

Perrott said the city is seeing entrepreneurs coming from larger centres like Kelowna, Calgary and Vancouver “and bringing some of their ideas for businesses where they have had success here to the North Okanagan marketplace.”

Proulx said officials are also doing a good job getting the word out of all the amenities the city has to offer.

“It's really got the whole package and I think people are catching on to that,” Proulx said. “People enquire about Vernon in all sorts of ways. Sometimes they just start out as a tourist and then they decide this is a great place to call home, start a business and raise a family.

“It's all good news. It really adds to the local economy.”

And more businesses means more tax revenue for the city and the need for more employees.

Perrott noted BNA will be hiring “dozens of employees for full-time and part-time work.”

Perrott said the city made zoning changes that will create new opportunities for building and development in the community.