Manitoba man banished from province following conviction on weapons charge

A Manitoba man arrested with prohibited weapons will be banished from B.C. once his jail sentence has been served.

Brody Lance Meeches, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Vernon provincial court to one count of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to an order.

Defence lawyer Laura McPheeters said Meeches has very little connection to B.C. and wants to return to Manitoba. Otherwise, she would have been opposed to a banishment order.

On July 1, 2024, Meeches and two other people wearing masks were caught on a surveillance camera near TimberStar Tractor on Highway 97 near Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon. Police attended and arrested Meeches who was found with a taser and collapsible baton — weapons he was prohibited from possessing.

Court heard Meeches’ record began in 2010 and has continued mostly unbroken. It includes a number of previous weapons convictions.

Judge George Leven accepted a joint submission for 12 months in jail. Once he has been given credit for time served, Meeches will have 152 days remaining on his sentence.

Upon his release from prison, Meeches will be required to leave B.C. within 72 hours — and stay out for the duration of his three-year period of probation.