Companies ordered to pay $2k total for tree pruning, topping in Vernon without permit

Photo: Pixabay

Two Vernon companies have been ordered to pay $1,000 each to the City of Vernon for tree pruning done without a permit.

Green Giant Tree Removal Inc. and J Purewal Trucking Company Ltd. both pleaded guilty to altering land without a permit in April this year. An offense which falls under the Local Government Act.

Court heard the trees were pruned and topped within 30 metres of a riparian area on land which required a development variance permit – approval from the city to make changes.

Judge George Leven acknowledged the two companies had “an element of good faith when they made this mistake” as trees had potential to cause issues with power lines or other hazards.

Both companies apologized for the mistake and said they will rehabilitate and restore any damage done to the area.

Leven agreed to a joint submission from counsellors that each company pay $1,000 by Dec. 31 this year. Leven also agreed to a remedial order but did not go into details on the order, they typically required proof of steps taken to repair harm done.