Vernon Ski Club presents Warren Miller's newest movie, 75

Once again, Warren Miller is bringing top flight ski and snowboard action to the big screen.

Vernon Ski Club’s showing of this year’s Warren Miller film, 75, takes place Thursday at the Towne Theatre.

The Warren Miller film will offer up action and stories from powder stashes and chutes around the world.

The show features a lineup of snow sports legends, X Games stars and emerging talents.

“We love kicking off the season with the tradition of hosting families at the Vernon Towne Cinema to watch an epic ski film,” says Alison Uesson, VSC president. “Everyone is welcome and it is a great event to get pumped up for another season at SilverStar”.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at Olympia Cycle & Ski (cash only).

There will also be numerous door prizes.