Vernon forest company appealing $75,000 fine over construction of logging road

Photo: Unsplash

A Vernon forest company continues to dispute a $75,000 fine after a logging road it built is claimed to have caused a landslide.

In question is a logging road constructed by Tolko Industries in 2011. It's alleged the road ultimately led to a landslide in May 2017 resulting in the administrative fine.

Following the issuance of the fine in 2022, Tolko launched an appeal on several grounds.

Most recently, legal wrangling between Tolko and the province is centring around a variety of documents, including slide inspections. The BC Forest Appeals Commission allowed Tolko to withdraw its request for additional documents and dismiss both the province’s request for more documents and payment for narrowing the appeal from Tolko.

Certain aspects of the appeal are going forward with Tolko claiming the fine is excessive. Whether the appeal is in person or done via written submissions will be determined at a pre-trail conference on an unspecified date.

The commission’s decision stated “the landslide is said to have resulted in damage to crown timber, the ecosystem, fish, and fish habitat.”

Referred to only as the Rosemond Slide, the report does not say exactly where the slide occurred in the Shuswap-Okanagan region.

To read the full report, click here.