Vernon ski hill opening Saturday, a week ahead of schedule

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

The white stuff has arrived and SilverStar Mountain Resort is opening its Alpine season a week earlier than expected.

With an Alpine base of 70 cm and 50 cm in the village, the Vernon ski hill will open for the 2024/25 winter season Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Express Gondola, the Comet Chair and Silver Queen will officially open at 8:30 a.m. with more than 10 runs groomed and ready to ride.

“We are excited to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the mountain a week earlier than planned. The conditions are great, we’ve had some good early season snow to get us going and we can’t wait to see our guests out there enjoying the slopes,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales, marketing and events.

"With more snow, we will look at open more lifts and terrain as conditions allow,” Jenkins said.

SilverStar is offering 50% off lift tickets until further notice as a part of their early opening.

The resorts’ early Alpine opening comes a week after they opened their upper nordic trails, also a week ahead of schedule. Approximately 90% of the Nordic trails are now open.

“It’s a spectacular start to the season, we’ve got good snow to kick things off on a high- note and we can’t wait for another amazing winter,” Jenkins said.

SilverStar pass holders have until Dec. 15 to make the most of their pre-season tune up at Double Diamond.

Full information on lift and trail status can be found on the SilverStar Mountain website.

With early season conditions in place, SilverStar is reminding guests to ski and ride with care and to obey all mountain signage in place.