Vigil held in Vernon for war-torn Ukraine

Photo: Wayne Emde Participants in the candlelight vigil sing the Ukrainian national anthem during the ceremony marking the 1,000 days of the Russian invasion.

A candlelight vigil was held in front of Vernon city hall Tuesday to mark 1,000 days of war in Ukraine.

In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In 2014, Russia occupied and annexed Crimea from Ukraine and supported pro-Russian separatists fighting the Ukrainian military in the Donbas War.

The Vernon vigil was organized by Andrea Malysh, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan Branch, and attracted some 40 people who lit candles, sang the Ukrainian national anthem, hymns and prayed for the beleaguered nation.

Malysh spoke of the "1,000 days of loss and devastation, 1,000 days of resilience and courage."

“Today, we honour the Ukrainian soldier, who fights with courage and ingenuity. We honour the Ukrainian firefighter, who extinguishes the blazes caused by Russian airstrikes. We honour the Ukrainian engineer, who restores power to cities and towns after Russian missile strikes," Malysh said.

"We honour the Ukrainian doctor and nurse, who work tirelessly to heal the injured. We honour the Ukrainian faith leaders, who give comfort to those who lost loved ones. We honour the Ukrainian teacher, who continues, under Russian bombardment, to educate Ukraine's youth in bomb shelters and subway stations."

The war has resulted in thousands of deaths.

- with files from Wayne Emde