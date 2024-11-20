Coldstream's Rotary Pier being demolished to make way for more sound structure

Ben Low-On

Demolition of a popular Coldstream pier began Tuesday to make way for a dock built with stronger materials.

The Rotary Pier has been a mainstay at Kalamalka Beach since 1934, but the pier has gone through many structural upgrades throughout the years. Up until about the 1950s, the pier was one straight line pointing south into the lake.

In the 1960s and ‘70s, sides were added to the pier and in 2008, the pier underwent major repairs and evolved into the t-shape most recently familiar to beach goers.

Due to wave action and extreme weathering, the wood piles supporting the dock have broken down beyond repair. The new pier will have steel piles and bracing, timber stringers and composite decking making it easier for the dock to last through extreme weather conditions.

Burton Marine Pile Driving Inc. is handling the demolition and the breakdown of the old pier is expected to take three weeks to complete. The new pier is expected to be installed by the end of January 2025, but this will be weather dependent.

In a 2022 recommendation to council, Infrastructure Services said the pier would need significant repairs in the next five years.

In a meeting on Oct. 28, Coldstream council approved additional funding of up to $34,000 to build steel pipes for the pier. The total cost of the project is $550,416.

Kalamalka Beach will remain open during demolition, but the construction zone has been fenced off for the safety of demolition crews and park visitors.