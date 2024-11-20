Water restrictions remain in place through the fall months

Photo: RDNO Aberdeen, Haddo and Grizzly Lakes make up the Duteau Creek Reservoir

For the second year in a row, Greater Vernon Water customers remain in Stage 1 water restrictions in the fall.

Stacey Raftus, communications officer for the Regional District of North Okanagan, said in an email that as of Nov. 19, Duteau Creek reservoir levels remain below average heading into winter.

It’s only the second time GVW has entered fall with a water restriction in place, but Raftus said it's important to note the stage level model was updated last year.

Water levels in the reservoir are currently boarding between Stage 1 and normal, an improvement from fall 2023 where levels were even lower.

The 2023 restrictions continued into the spring freshet, and stemmed from a perfect storm of high water usage thanks to a hot June, combined with low precipitation levels in the fall when storage is normally replenished.

Brian Proctor, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said precipitation has been below average so far this fall, but not nearly as bad as in 2023.

“[Vernon] precipitation from September 1, 2024, to November 18, 2024, ...we have reported 91.8 millimetres of precipitation. The normal for this period would be 118.7 mm, so about 88.9 per cent of normal precipitation,” Proctor said.

“When we compare that to last year, last year was much, much drier than this.”

Proctor said with a La Nina weather pattern developing off the west coast, more precipitation could be expected soon. He said moving into early winter months, colder and wetter conditions are likely.

Raftus said the RDNO continues to closely monitor water levels.