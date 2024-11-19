Local governments remind residents of alternative ways to pay bills amid Canada Post strike

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon postal workers behind picket lines on Nov. 15

As the Canada Post strike continues, the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan are reminding residents they can still view and pay bills online.

The City of Vernon says residents may notice a delay receiving utility bills, property tax notices, and business license renewals by mail as the strike continues. The city is encouraging people to create a MyCity account through its online portal to ensure bills are received on time.

Portal users can view account balances and due dates, invoices, transaction history, and quarterly water usage and property assessments, all online. More information about MyCity and registration details can be found online here.

The RDNO is reminding residents of its own online accounts in light of the Canada Post Strike. Water utility customers can view current invoices through its portal, MyRDNO, which provides residents access to paperless utility bills, more information and registration details can be found online here.

The district is also advising residents who’ve mailed in their water utility payments to check the payment was received prior to the strike. People can call the RDNO office at 250-550-3700 or log into MyRDNO to check their account.

If needed, alternative payment options are available.