BNA Vernon hopes to open in the New Year, looking for employees

Photo: Nixon Hospitality Group Rendering of BNA Vernon

BNA Vernon has a new expected opening timeline – the end of January 2025.

In June, Nixon Hospitality Group officially announced it was bringing a version of Kelowna’s popular BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery to Vernon. The new restaurant will be at the old Finning building on Kalamalka Lake Road and will feature things like bowling and an arcade.

Ahead of its opening in the new year, BNA Vernon is continuing to look for people to join its front and back-of-house positions.

Many kitchen and serving positions have already been filled, but the Vernon crew says it’s hoping to round out its team at a job fair hosted WorkBC Vernon at 3105 33rd Street on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“There are a lot of skills that we can teach so we’re really looking for a strong work ethic and passion,” said Dominique Cowan, director of human resources at Nixon Group.

“We do bring together a lot of fun people who are passionate about the industry and making a special guest experience.

Applicants are encouraged to visit and bring a resume. Anyone who would like help prepping for the job fair can visit the Work BC Centre to get help with their resume and interview skills.