Canada Post workers continue strike in Vernon as negotiations remain at a standstill

Ben Low-On

Canada Post workers in Vernon remain on strike alongside the estimated 55,000 Canada Post employees nationwide.

“We've been fighting with the corporation for years to get what we deserve, as workers for Canada Post,” said Canadian Union of Postal Workers 848 vice- president Christina Goldie.

Contracts between the workers and Canada Post expired in January of this year. The CUPW issued strike notice last week after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with its employers.

Some of the main topics of concern for workers involve competitive wages and the rollback of pension and health benefits.

CUPW 848 President Jeanette Maleska told Castanet the two sides are nowhere close to an agreement.

“They're too far apart at the table,” said Maleska. “I don't think that the things that we're asking for are unjust.”

Other major strikes by the CUPW in recent years occurred in 2011 and 2018, both times the federal government legislated the mail carriers go back to work.

“They are stripping us of our right for job action by sending us back to work. If we go back to work, we don't have a contract,” said Maleska.

“They like to stall and wait,” said Goldie about how Canada Post operates during periods like these.

Mail deliveries are halted around the country due to the strike, but Goldie stressed the fact this job action is crucial for all Canada Post workers.

“We're fighting to be able to make a decent living and to support our families just like everybody else is.”