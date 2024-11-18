Predator Ridge celebrates winter market with 'unprecedented' turnout

Photo: Predator Ridge

The holiday season is officially underway as winter markets begin popping up throughout the North Okanagan.

One recently sold out event indicates a large appetite for holiday cheer this year. Predator Ridge and Polson Artisan Market held a winter market this past weekend, and the resort community says the event drew crowds of people.

“The sold-out event was an overwhelming success, drawing crowds from across the region to celebrate community, creativity, and the start of the holiday season,” said Carmel Conboy with Predator Ridge in an email.

Predator Ridge says the turnout to the Winter European Style Market was unprecedented. The event had local artisans, indoor and outdoor spaces, fire pits, food trucks and fireworks.

Predator Ridge is hosting more holiday events which can be found online here.

Polson Artisan Market will be hosting more holiday events which can be found online here.