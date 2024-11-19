North Okanagan Optimist Club hosting 19th annual Children's Christmas Gift House

Photo: Facebook Photo from the 2023 Children?s Christmas Gift House

The North Okanagan Optimist Club is once again hosting the Children’s Christmas Gift House, an event making it possible for kids to buy gifts for their loved ones.

It's the 19th year of the event which allows kids who are low on cash but big on heart to spend their loonies and toonies to purchase gifts for the significant adults in their lives.

There will be a craft section for kids waiting to shop and cookies and a hot beverage for adults waiting. Christmas cards will be available for children to write in, while volunteers wrap gifts.

This year’s event is Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the People Place at 101, 3402 - 27th Avenue.

“The North Okanagan Optimist Club, as well as the Men’s Shed and many volunteers make this a very special event for children in our community,” reads a release from The People Place. “Secondary students from local leadership programs will be volunteering as elves to help the children pick out gifts for their significant adults in their life.”

Donations for the event are being accepted until Dec. 2 at the following locations:

People Place, 101, 3402 - 27th Avenue

The Morning Star, 4407, 25th Ave.

Vernon Curling Club, 3400, 39 Ave.

Ladies World, 4406, 27th St.

Royal LePage, 4006, 32nd St.

The optimist club is looking for new and very gently used items. It’s looking for men’s items like shaving and grooming sets as things like jewelry, new socks, gloves, holiday themed mugs, gift cards and more have been arriving daily.

Women’s items are still appreciated and accepted, as are monetary collections so the club can shop for the event.

Donations of new wrapping tissue, baskets, holiday cards, ribbon, tape and more are being accepted as well.

"With the economy on the minds of many again this year, an event like this should really bring more smiles to children and their significant adults, foster parents, grandparents, etc. this year," said The People Place in an email.