Probation for woman who drunkenly threatened man at his Vernon home

A woman who drunkenly threatened a man at his Vernon home has been ordered to spend the next 10 months on probation.

Barbara Dawn Johnson, 52, pleaded guilty Monday in Vernon provincial court to charges of uttering threats and breach of a release order.

On March 30, court heard, Johnson went to the apartment of a man known to her daughter. She did not enter the apartment but was intoxicated and threatened to cause the man bodily harm.

She was arrested shortly after.

Crown counsel Gabriel White said he did not have the exact wording of the threat, just that it was a "threat to harm."

Johnson breached her release order by being within 100 metres of the same apartment on Aug. 5.

Judge George Leven went along with a joint submission from Crown and defence, sentencing Johnson to a 10-month conditional discharge, meaning the conviction will not form part of her criminal record if she completes the term without incident.

While on probation, Johnson must have no contact with the man she threatened and must not go within 100 metres of his home, school or workplace.