Okanagan Indian Band athlete named 2024 World Pro Champion

Photo: Instagram

Local Jiu Jitsu athlete Lillian Marchand recently won another title to add to her growing collection.

At just 18-years-old Marchand, a member of the Okanagan Indian Band, was named the 70 kilogram Brown/Black belt World Pro Champion at the Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu Jitsu Championships 2024 (ADWPJJC24).

Marchand defeated Brazil’s Sabatha Lais at the championships this past Saturday.

“With a lot of pressure on top, Lillian managed to avoid Sabatha's sweep attempts and, after the athletes stood up, pulled guard and unleashed many attacks on her opponent,” reads a release on Marchand’s victory.

“Sabatha managed to stay safe for the most part, but Lillian tipped the scales with an arm attack, gaining one point for the attempt and beating the Brazilian for the top spot on the podium.”

In a post to Instagram, Marchand said she was grateful for the opportunity to travel to the United Arab Emirates with her team to compete at the highest level.

“It was an unforgettable experience getting to explore the city, learn about the different culture, and of course compete,” reads the post. “None of this would have been possible without the support of so many people.”

She thanked her professors, her sponsor War Tribe Gear, and her friends and family.

The recent win makes Marchand not just the World Pro Champion, but also a three-times Pans Champion, three-times World Champion and a two-times European Champion and two-times Brasileiro Champion.

Marchand started in the sport after experiencing bullying in school when she was just five years old.

Her parents decided to enrol her at the North Okanagan-Shuswap (NOS) Jiu Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts club for self-defence lessons.