Vernon  

City of Vernon testing traffic signals in intersections for 3 weeks

Testing Vernon intersections

Motorists in Vernon may come across more flashing red lights in intersections over the next three weeks.

The City of Vernon says technicians will be testing city-owned intersections with traffic signals from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, over the next three weeks.

Testing will require each intersection be temporarily put in a four-way flashing mode. Motorists are reminded intersections must be treated as a four-way stop when traffic control lights are flashing red.

The city asks drivers to slow down and use caution when approaching an intersection being tested.

