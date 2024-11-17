Alexis Park Holiday Market grateful for support after money stolen

Photo: Contributed

Over 300 people attended the Alexis Park Holiday Market on Saturday, but the joys of the event soured quickly when the market realized that $700 had been stolen.

“I was like, oh my god you’re joking. “There's no way someone would steal from our school,” said event coordinator, Jessica Saunder when she found out about the theft.

The money was in an envelope tucked away in a secret location. When organizers realized the money was missing, they searched through the entire event grounds looking for it, but were unsuccessful.

“Everything was all in one spot and it's all gone,” said Saunder.

That $700 came from the sales of raffle tickets, cookie dough, and profits from the day of the market.

But in true holiday spirit, businesses Bassani Tech and White Spot donated a combined $1700 to help replace the money that was stolen.

“We literally both broke down in tears because we were just so touched,” said Saunder about the donation.

“We were just super grateful.”

All the money from the holiday market goes to the school to help fund field trips, student programs, and community events.

“Last year, we paid a couple of bucks here and there for all the students to go on field trips. Lots of times, some of our teachers cover the cost of families that can't afford it,” said Saunder.

“We're trying to really build up our fundraising efforts to help them.”

Raffle tickets will continue to be sold at the school office until Nov. 23. A paddleboard, two pairs of snowshoes and a canvas print from Printech are the prizes up for grabs.