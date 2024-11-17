New owners taking the reins of Vernon's Kekuli Bay Cabinetry

Photo: Contributed L to R: Maarten Koorn, Ed Huber, and TJ WeidemaThe ownership of Kekuli Bay Cabinetry is now in new hands.

There's new ownership at Vernon's Kekuli Bay Cabinetry.

On Oct. 1, Maarten Koorn and TJ Weidema took the reins from Ed Huber, who has been with the company since 1998.

“We are thrilled to join Kekuli Bay Cabinetry and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team,” said CEO/CFO Maarten Koorn in a press release.

The Vernon company has been manufacturing cabinets in the city since 2004. According to a press release, their expertise will be instrumental in reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional products and services.

As part of the transition, Former Owner Ed Huber will remain with the company for the foreseeable future. This will allow for a smooth handover and ensure the company’s culture remains intact during this time of change.

"I have full confidence that Maarten and TJ will lead Kekuli Bay Cabinetry to new heights," said Former Owner, Ed Huber.

"Their leadership and experience are exactly what the company needs to continue thriving in an ever-evolving market. I am excited to support them during this transition and to witness the new opportunities that lie ahead for the business."