Some power restored, while other North Okanagan outages remain in place

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 6:30 a.m.

While power has been restored to the more than 2,600 homes in Vernon after Saturday night's outage, thousands of more homes in the North Okanagan and Shuswap areas are still in the dark Saturday morning.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, outages remain north of Enderby, through the Sicamous area and up past Malakwa.

At the peak of the outages, about 7,700 homes across the region were impacted, although it appears that some power has been restored.

"All available crews have been assigned, but at this time we expect that customers in this area will be without power overnight," BC Hydro said in an update just before midnight,

"Additional crews will arrive in the morning to restore power, and we'll continue to post the latest updates on our website. Thank you for your patience."

Further east, outages remain in place around the Upper Arrow Lake area.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 p.m.

A power outage is currently affecting over 2,600 customers in the area west of Silver Star Road, north of 14th Avenue, and south of Highway 97.

The outage began at approximately 9:16 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, and crews are currently working to resolve the issue.

Customers are encouraged to visit the BC Hydro website or social media channels for real-time updates on the situation.