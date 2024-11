Photo: Contributed

A power outage is currently affecting over 2,600 customers in the area west of Silver Star Road, north of 14th Avenue, and south of Highway 97.

The outage began at approximately 9:16 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, and crews are currently working to resolve the issue.

Customers are encouraged to visit the BC Hydro website or social media channels for real-time updates on the situation.