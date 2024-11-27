Vernon RCMP say missing woman found safe

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

UPDATE 10:41 a.m.

RCMP say the 29-year-old woman woman reported missing from Vernon has been located safe and well.

ORINGAL NOV. 15

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Mounties say a 29-year-old woman was last heard from on Oct. 23, and family and friends haven’t heard from her since.

Anyone who may have seen or heard from the woman, or have information to her whereabouts, is asked contact local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).