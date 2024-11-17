John Shephard was a long-time curator at the Vernon Museum

Photo: Vernon Museum John Shephard demonstrating the use of an antique telephone during his tenure as curator of the Vernon Museum.

A black walnut tree nestled between the Vernon Museum and the City of Vernon Community Services Building, stands as a quiet tribute to the memory of former museum curator John Shephard.

Born in England, John moved to Canada with his mother in 1938, and the family eventually settled in Vernon in 1960.

Not long after, John began his career as a museum attendant. When curator Byron Johnson retired in 1967, John stepped into the role, dedicating himself to the museum until 1984.

John’s meticulous work was best showcased in his “labour of love”— a thorough indexing of the city’s assessment records up to 1965.

Even after retirement, John continued volunteering at the museum two to three days each week, turning his attention to creating a thorough index of the Vernon News. His original paper indexes, later digitized, remain an invaluable resource for museum staff and researchers.

A passionate gardener with a deep knowledge of wildflowers, John’s affinity for nature is symbolized by the walnut tree planted in his honour — a fitting emblem for a man who preferred quiet, thoughtful pursuits. Beyond his botanical interests, John was also an avid reader and lover of classical music.

When John passed away in 2003, his commitment to the museum continued through a generous legacy: he left his life savings to the Vernon Museum in a permanent endowment fund at the Community Foundation North Okanagan, ensuring support for the institution he loved.