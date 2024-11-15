Blue Ox Pub holding fundraiser for Lumby para-athlete Matthew Leach

It is not cheap being a world-class para-athlete.
Just ask Lumby's own Matthew Leach, a competitive skier striving to become one of Canada's Next-Gen Para-Alpine racers, and ultimately become a member of the Canadian Para-Alpine team.
Leach is entering his third season as a para-athlete, as he deals with progressive sight loss.
Leach has the determination, but it is finances that have been impeding his training which costs roughly $45,000 a year.
To support the young man, the Blue Ox Pub in Lumby is hosting Matthew's Momentum burger and bevy fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 7 p.m.
"Being a visually impaired skier requires a full-time guide, both on and off the hill which immediately doubles expenses," said event organizer Angie Clowry, who is urging everyone to “come help support this amazing youth.”
Tickets are $25 each and include a burger, fries and a beer or non-alcoholic drink.
There will be door prizes and a silent auction, starting Nov. 15.
Auction items can be viewed online and tickets can be purchased at The Blue Ox.